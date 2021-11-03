Palo Alto - November 1, 2021 - Cooley has launched the Public Company Innovation Hub, a dynamic, cross-practice resource giving executives, legal and US Securities and Exchange Commission reporting teams, and board members of US-listed public companies the information they need to successfully navigate securities laws and increasing regulation.

The Public Company Innovation Hub offers information on trending legal topics - including nuanced corporate securities and governance issues, high-stakes litigation and transformative transactions - via articles, videos, events and webinars. The hub aggregates relevant thought leadership across a variety of legal practice areas and organizes intelligence by business theme, spanning such critical topics as compensation; compliance; governance and shareholder engagement; strategic growth; investigations; and protection and defense.

"We are excited to offer this new and unique resource to public companies," said Chadwick Mills, co-chair of Cooley's public companies practice. "The hub empowers market leaders with intelligence and guidance to assist with critical business decisions and free their time to focus on important work and innovation."

Cooley is one of the world's premier law firms counseling public companies in high-stakes and complex business and litigation matters. As the #1 firm for taking companies public since 2014, Cooley represents 1,500+ public companies and serves as principal corporate governance and securities counsel for 230+ public companies in all aspects of regulatory compliance, including securities disclosures and compliance with government and stock exchange requirements. Working with the elite leaders of the new economy and an exceptionally large base of unicorns, Cooley is a trusted partner to public companies, their boards and committees. The firm leverages its market-leading experience to address each client's legal needs efficiently and comprehensively during every stage of a business's growth and expansion, and its preeminent public companies practice coordinates seamlessly with lawyers from its securities, M&A, compensation and litigation groups to help public companies succeed in their business endeavors.

