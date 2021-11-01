The SEC Division of Examinations (the "Division") identified common compliance risks observed in examinations of mutual funds and exchange-traded funds.

In a Risk Alert, the Division highlighted deficiencies relating to:

policies and procedures involving portfolio management, valuation, trading, conflicts of interest, fees and expenses, and advertising;

fund boards' oversight of fund compliance programs; and

disclosures in filings and advertising and sales literature.

The Division also highlighted best practices to assist funds in designing and implementing compliance programs, including:

reviewing policies and procedures for consistency with practices;

conducting periodic testing for compliance with disclosures;

ensuring oversight of key vendors;

assessing whether information provided to the fund's board is accurate and whether board reporting processes are being adhered to; and

reviewing disclosures in fund filings and investor communications for accuracy, as well as consistency with investment policies and restrictions.

