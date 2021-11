ARTICLE

BCBS, CPMI & IOSCO request comment on margin practices report. FTC restores Prior Approval Policy for merger restrictions. SEC Division of Trading and Markets issues FAQs on SBS reporting. FDIC Chair advocates for "well-tailored government oversight" of stablecoins.

