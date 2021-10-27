2021 US ECM Roundtable: SPACs at a Crossroads Webinar

November 17, 2021

12:30pm – 2:00pm EDT

Hosted by International Financing Review (IFR), the 2021 US ECM Roundtable brings together a panel of senior industry professionals to evaluate the current state of play within the market.

The Roundtable, SPACs at a Crossroads, will be moderated by IFR's US Editor, Stephen Lacey, and the panel will feature Mayer Brown partner, Anna Pinedo. Specifically, they will examine:

How have SPAC IPO terms changed over time? What are the implications of "Bring Your Own Buyer" and back-end funding/redemptions for a merger?

Where does the SEC stand on its new accounting treatment for SPAC warrants? Is the accounting treatment fair? What are the implications, if any, on SPAC funding?

What are the plaintiffs alleging in the recent spate of lawsuits against certain SPACs? Is there merit to their claims? If the litigants prevail, what will the implications be?

Why are SPAC investors redeeming and how frequently? Is there precedent for PIPE investors to backtrack on commitments?

Panelists include:

Craig DeDomenico , Stifel, Nicolaus & Co.

, Stifel, Nicolaus & Co. Don Duffy , ICR Strategic Communications & Advisory

, ICR Strategic Communications & Advisory Prof. Michael Klausner , Stanford Law School

, Stanford Law School Anna Pinedo , Mayer Brown

, Mayer Brown Eric Roddy, William Blair & Co.

For more information, and to register, visit the event page .

