Allen Matkins Leck Gamble Mallory & Natsis LLP
United States:
Claw Backs And Preemption
20 October 2021
Allen Matkins Leck Gamble Mallory & Natsis LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Last week, the Securities and Exchange Commission announced that it was reopening the
comment period on proposed rules for listing standards for the
recovery of erroneously awarded compensation. One issue
that I doubt that they are looking for is whether stock exchange
listing rules can preempt state labor and employment laws.
This was an issue that I raised over six years ago in
a post. Section 221 of the California
Labor Code has long provided that "It shall be unlawful for
any employer to collect or receive from an employee any part of
wages theretofore paid by said employer to said
employee". In this regard, some readers may recall this
2013 post discussing Judge Diarmuid F. O'Scannlain's opinion
in McDaniel v. Wells Fargo Invs., LLC, 717 F.3d 668
(9th Cir. 2013) in which he states that SRO rules have the
"force of law".
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Corporate/Commercial Law from United States
Blockchain Has Come To New Jersey Corporations
Riker Danzig Scherer Hyland & Perretti
On September 28, 2021, Governor Phil Murphy signed into law a bill allowing New Jersey business corporations to maintain certain records, particularly records regarding stock ownership, using electronic networks or databases...
When Irrevocable Doesn't Mean Forever
Williams Weese Pepple & Ferguson
Irrevocable trusts provide many benefits, including estate and income tax savings and asset protection. As a trust ages, the original purpose for its creation may not align with its current performance.
Corporate Transparency Act And Its Impact On Your Business
Davis|Kuelthau
On January 1, 2021, Congress passed the CTA, which requires all entities formed in or registered to do business in the United States to report beneficial ownership information to FinCEN, subject to some exceptions, by no later than January 1, 2022.