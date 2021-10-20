United States:
MoFo Perspectives: Partners Christin Hill And Jordan Eth Discuss The Latest In Securities Developments (Podcast)
20 October 2021
Morrison & Foerster LLP
In this episode of MoFo Perspectives, Jordan Eth, co-chair of
the Securities Litigation, Enforcement, and White Collar Defense
Group, speaks with securities litigation partner Christin Hill
about some of their recent victories and the latest developments in
securities law. The two also discuss Christin's professional
journey from working as an associate in private practice, to
working in-house at Uber Technologies, Inc., and ultimately to
joining MoFo, where she now represents public and pre-IPO companies
and their boards of directors and officers in securities fraud
actions, derivative actions, SEC enforcement actions, internal
investigations, and general corporate counseling.
In recognition of their achievements over the past year,
Daily Journal recently named Christin to its 2021 "40
Under 40" list and recognized Jordan as one of the 2021
"Top 100 Lawyers" in California.
