United States:
SEC Postpones Decision On CAT Revised Funding Model
12 October 2021
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP
The SEC extended the time to consider a proposed amendment to the Consolidated Audit
Trail ("CAT") National Market System Plan. The amendment
would implement a revised funding model for the CAT and impose a
related fee schedule. The SEC initially instituted proceedings to decide whether to
approve or deny the amendment on July 20, 2021.
The new deadline is December 17, 2021.
