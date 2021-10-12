The SEC extended the time to consider a proposed amendment to the Consolidated Audit Trail ("CAT") National Market System Plan. The amendment would implement a revised funding model for the CAT and impose a related fee schedule. The SEC initially instituted proceedings to decide whether to approve or deny the amendment on July 20, 2021.

The new deadline is December 17, 2021.

