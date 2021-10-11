Patrick Gibbs, Jessica Valenzuela Santamaria, Claire McCormack, Zaneta Kim and Rebecca Ferrari have received a shout out as part of The American Lawyer's Litigation Daily Litigator of the Week Runners-Up and Shout Outs list for securing a dismissal on behalf of Stitch Fix in a securities class action about the company misleading investors.

