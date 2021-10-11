United States:
Litigator Of The Week: Shout Out
11 October 2021
Cooley LLP
Patrick Gibbs, Jessica Valenzuela Santamaria, Claire McCormack,
Zaneta Kim and Rebecca Ferrari have received a shout out as part of
The American Lawyer's Litigation Daily Litigator of the Week
Runners-Up and Shout Outs list for securing a dismissal on behalf
of Stitch Fix in a securities class action about the company
misleading investors.
Originally published by The Am Law Litigation Daily
