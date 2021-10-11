IOSCO fifth annual World Investor Week ("WIW") will focus on sustainable finance, and fraud and scams prevention. The campaign to promote investor education begins on October 4.

The SEC's Office of Investor Education and Advocacy, the CFTC, FINRA, NFA, and the North American Securities Administrators Association (or "NASAA") jointly issued an investor bulletin to highlight key topics for WIW, including (i) environmental, social and governance investing, (ii) digital assets, (iii) day trading, (iv) special purpose acquisition companies (or "SPACs") and (v) brokerage imposter scams.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.