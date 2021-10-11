United States:
IOSCO Launches Fifth Annual World Investor Week
11 October 2021
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP
IOSCO fifth annual World Investor Week ("WIW") will
focus on sustainable finance, and fraud and scams prevention. The
campaign to promote investor education begins
on October 4.
The SEC's Office of Investor Education and Advocacy, the
CFTC, FINRA, NFA, and the North American Securities Administrators
Association (or "NASAA") jointly issued an investor bulletin to
highlight key topics for WIW, including (i) environmental, social
and governance investing, (ii) digital assets, (iii) day trading,
(iv) special purpose acquisition companies (or "SPACs")
and (v) brokerage imposter scams.
