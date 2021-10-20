United States:
SEC Grants Exemption To ETF From Tender Offer Rules - October 06, 2021
20 October 2021
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP
The SEC Division of Corporation Finance granted no-action relief from SEA Rule 14e-5 ("Prohibiting Purchases
Outside of a Tender Offer") requirements to an exchange-traded
fund ("ETF").
As described in its letter to the SEC, the ETF could not rely on
the relief generally granted to funds that comply with ICA Rule 6c-11 ("Exchange-Traded Funds")
because the ETF does not disclose its portfolio holdings on a daily
basis.
The relief is subject to the following
conditions:
- the purchase of subject securities by a broker-dealer acting as
a dealer-manager will not be for the purpose of facilitating a
tender offer;
- any purchas of portfolio securities by a dealer-manager during
a tender offer will be effected as an adjustment to a basket of
securities in the ordinary course of business as a result of a
change in the composition of the ETF's portfolio; and
- except for the relief granted in the no-action letter, any
dealer-manager of a tender offer will comply with SEA Rule
14e-5.
