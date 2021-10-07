The SEC requested comment on certain technical changes as to how Electronic Data Gathering, Analysis and Retrieval system ("EDGAR") filers make submissions and manage their submission permissions. The changes - which filers can evaluate in an EDGAR beta environment beginning October 12 - are intended to increase security.

Under the proposed changes, individuals or entities seeking to file on behalf of an EDGAR filer would have to establish separate account credentials and permit multifactor authentication through a third-party service provider. The proposed security enhancements also would require a filer to assign a "filer administrator" to oversee an account's individual user permissions through a new EDGAR filer management tool.

Comments on the proposed technical changes must be received by December 1, 2021.

