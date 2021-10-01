In a report issued by Pitchbook related to the SPAC market, quarterly trends show a recent dip. There were 317 SPAC IPOs completed in the first quarter of 2021, but a steep decline in the second quarter, with only 106 SPAC IPOs completed. Consistent with this trend, the third quarter has seen 111 SPAC IPOs. Based on these numbers, reporting analysts "envision the downtrend toward 100 SPAC IPOs per quarter as a bit of rationality returning to the space.expect[ing] the true steady state to be somewhere under 100 per quarter."

Aside from the quantitative data provided in the report, mention of recent litigation issues and Securities and Exchange Commission scrutiny that SPACs are mentioned as potentially contributing to the decline.

On the other hand, de-SPAC activity has been active: 48 business combinations closed by the end of the second quarter of 2021, while 69 business combinations closed in the third quarter. PIPE transactions have played a significant role in de-SPAC and the report notes that median PIPE investments for 2021 come in at $210 million, which is an increase of over 32% from last year's median of $158 million.

The report goes on to mention that even with 766 SPAC IPOs since the third quarter of 2020, "only 210 de-SPAC events have closed," and, "[we've] still not seen a single quarter with more than 100 closed business combinations, even though SPAC IPOs have hit that mark each of the last four quarters." Analysts find this pace to be concerning because SPACs may need to return capital to shareholders, which "would be a letdown for the SPAC structure.imply[ing] that this pathway to the public markets garnered less enthusiasm than expected from the ecosystem of private companies."

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global legal services provider comprising legal practices that are separate entities (the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are: Mayer Brown LLP and Mayer Brown Europe - Brussels LLP, both limited liability partnerships established in Illinois USA; Mayer Brown International LLP, a limited liability partnership incorporated in England and Wales (authorized and regulated by the Solicitors Regulation Authority and registered in England and Wales number OC 303359); Mayer Brown, a SELAS established in France; Mayer Brown JSM, a Hong Kong partnership and its associated entities in Asia; and Tauil & Chequer Advogados, a Brazilian law partnership with which Mayer Brown is associated. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of the Mayer Brown Practices in their respective jurisdictions.

© Copyright 2020. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.