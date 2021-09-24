This episode has been published. Here is the embed code:

Subscribe to OnAir with Akin Gump via iTunes, SoundCloud, YouTube, Spotify and Google Podcasts. In this episode, Akin Gump financial regulatory partner Helen Marshall and white collar defense and government investigations practice co-head Michael Asaro look at SEC and FCA's annual reports to discuss similarities, differences and trends. Among the topics covered: Which is the more active regulator?

COVID's impact on investigations.

Financial penalties in the U.S. and U.K..

Areas of heightened regulatory concern.

