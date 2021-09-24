United States:
Podcast: The SEC And FCA Annual Reports: Facts, Figures, Trends
24 September 2021
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
In this episode, Akin Gump financial regulatory partner Helen Marshall and white collar defense
and government investigations practice co-head Michael Asaro look at SEC and FCA's
annual reports to discuss similarities, differences and trends.
Among the topics covered:
- Which is the more active regulator?
- COVID's impact on investigations.
- Financial penalties in the U.S. and U.K..
- Areas of heightened regulatory concern.
