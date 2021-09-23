The MSRB released its fiscal year 2022-2025 strategic plan for improving and protecting the municipal securities market.

The MSRB's goals include:

updating the MSRB's rulebook in a "prudent and practical" manner to encourage capital formation and support a fair and efficient market;

leveraging technology to improve the Electronic Municipal Market Access (EMMA ® ) system;

) system; producing useful, high quality market data; and

prioritizing the MSRB's "commitment to social responsibility, diversity, equity and inclusion."

The MSRB stated that its new fiscal year will begin on October 1, 2021. The Board intends to publish an annual budget with further information on "near-term organizational priorities" in line with its strategic plan.

