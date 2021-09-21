FINRA adopted amendments to FINRA Rule 6432 ("Compliance with the Information Requirements of SEA Rule 15c2-11 ("Initiation or Resumption of Quotations without Specific Information"). The SEC rule "set[s] forth the information review and maintenance requirements for broker-dealers that publish quotations in a quotation medium for securities in the over-the-counter market." The amendment requires that a member file a Form 211 if the member quotes a non-exchange-listed security in a quotation medium.

The amendments update FINRA Rule 6432 so as to conform the requirements of the rule to SEA Rule 15c2-11 as recently amended by the SEC. The SEC amendments permit broker-dealers to use publicly available determinations of information reviews made by a "qualified interdealer quotation system" ("Qualified IDQS"). In addition, the amendments specify the filings that a Qualified IDQS must submit in connection with the trading of securities subject to SEA Rule 15c2-11.

The amendments go into effect on September 28, 2021.

Primary Sources

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.