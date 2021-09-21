The SEC approved an MSRB proposal to extend the deadline for a municipal advisor principal to become qualified by passing the Series 54 examination on line. As a result, the deadline was extended from November 12, 2021 to November 30, 2021.

The extended deadline "roughly coincides with the number of days taken to launch the Series 54 examination online" and is effective immediately. Comments on the extension must be submitted by October 7, 2021.

Primary Sources

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.