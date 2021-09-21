ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

In a first-of-its kind enforcement action, the SEC fined an alternative data provider for the mobile app industry and its former CEO for misrepresentations and misuse of confidential data. Together, they will pay over $10 million, in part, for using non-aggregated and non-anonymized data to alter the company's estimates, while falsely assuring subscribers that there were regular compliance reviews and controls in place to prevent misuse of confidential data.

This action sets precedent for future enforcement activity by the SEC against alternative data providers. Notably, it also sets precedent for enforcement actions against Directors and Officers. Whereas in the past liability rested solely on the company, the SEC is becoming more and more active in its activities aimed to ensure that Directors and Officers understand and honor their obligations to the company and the public. Here, the former CEO must pay $300,000 of the total amount and is prohibited from serving as an officer or director of a public company for the next three years.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.