United States:
SEC Updates COVID-19 Telework Operations Status
15 September 2021
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP
In the latest update on the SEC COVID-19 Response website, the agency
stated that it will remain in "full telework posture with
limited exceptions" until at least November 1, 2021.
Primary Sources
- SEC Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Response
