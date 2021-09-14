United States:
SEC Enforcement In Financial Reporting And Disclosure: Summer 2021 Update
14 September 2021
Jones Day
We are pleased to present our latest update on financial
reporting and issuer disclosure enforcement activity. This
White Paper primarily focuses on the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission's ("SEC") enforcement activity
through mid-August 2021 but also discusses developments such as
changes in leadership at the SEC and its Enforcement Division, and
the SEC's corresponding enforcement priorities.
Read the White Paper.
