Executive Summary

In pursuit of enforcement, the Securities and Exchange Commission is empowered to award whistleblower bounties to compliance professionals. Our White Collar, Government & Internal Investigations Team examines a recent compliance official award of over $1 million and offers practical advice on how to defend corporate interests when the SEC has demonstrated its willingness to flip internal compliance personnel.

Compliance professionals need only wait 120 days to reap their rewards

The SEC has an appetite for leveraging insiders

Best practices for conducting investigations in the shadow of a suspected compliance employee tip

p>On August 27, 2021, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced that it will be paying a collective award of over $1 million to three whistleblowers who provided information leading to a successful enforcement action. All three whistleblowers held compliance roles at the subject company.

Rule 21F-4 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 generally bars employees with compliance or internal audit responsibilities, or consultants who have been engaged to perform such functions, from eligibility for whistleblower bounties: "The Commission will not consider information to be derived from your independent knowledge or independent analysis ... if you obtained the information because you were ... [a]n employee whose principal duties involve compliance or internal audit responsibilities." An exception exists, however, if over 120 days have elapsed since the whistleblower first reported the information internally or since the employee became aware that the information was already known within a company.

All three awards at issue in the SEC's August 27 Order fell under this 120-day exception. The first two claimants reported the potential violations internally and then waited over 120 days before contacting the SEC. The third claimant reported the potential violations to the SEC over 120 days after receiving information indicating that senior management knew of the alleged misconduct.

Although substantially redacted, the SEC's Order relates why each claimant is entitled to payment of a percentage of the monetary sanctions collected or to be collected in the covered action:

Claimant 1 provided the most significant and comprehensive information about the charged misconduct that proved vital to the success of the covered action. Claimant 1 also provided "extraordinary assistance" during the investigation.

Claimant 2 was the first claimant to report to the SEC. Information provided by Claimant 2 served as a framework for the SEC to develop information requests. Claimant 2 also provided continuing assistance.

Information provided by Claimant 3 was helpful but not as significant to the overall success of the covered action as the information from Claimants 1 and 2. Claimant 3 also provided continuing assistance.

While only a handful of whistleblower bounties have been awarded to compliance personnel since the SEC first stood up its whistleblower program, the trend seems to be increasing in recent years. The first SEC award to a compliance whistleblower occurred in 2014, the second in 2015, and the third and fourth in 2020.

Key Takeaways and Best Practices

Given compliance personnel's access to sensitive corporate information and the prevalence of sophisticated whistleblower counsel who are experienced in interacting with the SEC's Office of the Whistleblower, the SEC's recent compliance personnel whistleblower awards reflect an agency appetite for leveraging these insiders as the most knowledgeable, effective, and efficient facilitators of enforcement.

Indeed, the SEC's August 27 Order reflects that one compliance employee claimant provided extraordinary assistance to the staff, presumably by sharing detailed information about corporate compliance functions and facts reflecting their intentional violation. Another compliance employee claimant provided the staff with a roadmap for document requests in furtherance of enforcement.

This counsels in favor of the following best practices: