The MSRB filed for immediate effectiveness a proposal that would extend the deadline for a municipal advisor principal to become qualified with the Series 54 examination.

The MSRB announced in August an interim accommodation due to pandemic-related challenges to allow completion of the Series 54 examination online beginning on August 23, 2021. This proposed rule change to Supplementary Material .09 of MSRB Rule G-3 ("Professional Qualification Requirements") would extend the compliance date from November 12, 2021, to November 30, 2021, to align with the number of days taken to launch the Series 54 examination online.

In addition, the accommodation to take the Series 54 examination online sunsets with the new compliance date of November 30, 2021.

Primary Sources

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.