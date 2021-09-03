An SEC request for information and comment on the use of digital engagement practices by broker-dealers and investment advisers was published in the Federal Register.

As previously covered, the SEC is specifically seeking information on (i) behavioral prompts, (ii) differential marketing, (iii) gamification (i.e., the inclusion of game-like characteristics), (iv) features to promote retail investors' engagement, and (v) related data analytics and technological tools.

Comments on the request must be received by October 1, 2021.

