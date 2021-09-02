Several key bills amending the Texas Business Organizations Code (TBOC) and Texas Business & Commerce Code (TBCC) were passed in the 87th Texas Legislature, Regular Session (the "2021 Legislative Session"), which convened on January 12, 2021, and adjourned on May 31, 2021. This legislation is summarized below and became effective September 1, 2021, unless otherwise noted.

