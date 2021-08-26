United States:
SEC Sets Registration Fee Rate For Fiscal Year 2022 - August 23, 2021
26 August 2021
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
The SEC adjusted the securities registration fee rate
for public companies and other issuers. The FY 2022 rate was set at
$92.70 per million dollars. The annual adjustment to the fee rate
will become effective on October 1, 2021.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Corporate/Commercial Law from United States
Inside Scoop: D&O Insurance - Tips And Trends
Cozen O'Connor
In this segment of Inside Scoop, Kathy Jaffari is joined by Sarah Downey, Managing Director, Financial Services Claims Leader and Blockchain Advisory Leader at Lockton Companies...
How Do Companies Approach Climate Disclosure?
Cooley LLP
So, what are the GHG emissions for a mega roll of Charmin Ultra Soft toilet paper? If you guessed 771 grams, you'd be right…or, at least, according to this article in the WSJ, you'd be consistent...
A Little More On The Nasdaq Board Diversity Rule
Cooley LLP
On Friday, the SEC approved Nasdaq's proposal for new listing rules regarding board diversity and disclosure, along with a proposal to provide free access to a board recruiting service.