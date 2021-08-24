ARTICLE

Today, the SEC announced that it was reducing the fees it charges issuers to register their securities. In fiscal 2022, the fee rates for registration of securities and certain other transactions will be $92.70 per million dollars, down from $109.10 per million dollars last year.

These rates are set each year to levels the SEC projects will generate collections equal to annual statutory target amounts, calculated using a methodology developed in consultation with the CBO and OMB. For fiscal 2022, that projected target amount is $747,806,372, which reflects an inflation adjustment to the fiscal 2021 target amount of $709,554,300. Under Dodd-Frank, the annual rate changes must take effect on the first day of each fiscal year. Therefore, effective October 1, 2021, the Section 6(b) fee rate applicable to the registration of securities, the Section 13(e) fee rate applicable to the repurchase of securities and the Section 14(g) fee rate applicable to proxy solicitations and statements in corporate control transactions will decrease to $92.70 per million dollars.

