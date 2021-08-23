The SEC is providing new "Application Programming Interfaces" ("APIs") that aggregate financial statement data and make other enhancements to improve public company disclosure on the SEC's Electronic Data Gathering, Analysis, and Retrieval ("EDGAR") system.

In its announcement, the SEC described "open data enhancements" intended to make "corporate disclosures quicker and easier for developers and third-party services to use." The APIs provide improved public access to annual and quarterly reports, Forms 8-K, 20-F, 40-F and 6-K. Further, the SEC asserted that the APIs will allow developers and third-party servicers to more easily create web or mobile apps for retail investors.

