SEC Offers Enhanced Financial Statement Data Through EDGAR
23 August 2021
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP
The SEC is providing new "Application Programming
Interfaces" ("APIs") that aggregate financial
statement data and make other enhancements to improve public
company disclosure on the SEC's Electronic Data Gathering,
Analysis, and Retrieval ("EDGAR") system.
In its announcement, the SEC described "open data
enhancements" intended to make "corporate disclosures
quicker and easier for developers and third-party services to
use." The APIs provide improved public access to annual and
quarterly reports, Forms 8-K, 20-F, 40-F and 6-K. Further, the SEC asserted that the APIs
will allow developers and third-party servicers to more easily
create web or mobile apps for retail investors.
