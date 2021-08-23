On August 2, 2021, the Chair of the US Securities and Exchange Commission, Gary Gensler, issued a "Statement in Connection with the SEC's Whistleblower Program." In his Statement, Chair Gensler noted that he has directed SEC staff to prepare potential revisions to certain whistleblower rule amendments that the Commission adopted last year by a narrow 3-2 margin. Chair Gensler explained that the revisions may be needed because these particular rule amendments, as written, could discourage whistleblowers from coming forward to provide information to the SEC. The Statement comes on the heels of Chair Gensler's speech for National Whistleblower's Day on July 30, 2021, and the continuing output of whistleblower awards from the Commission.

