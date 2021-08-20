United States:
SEC Names Division Of Enforcement Deputy Director
20 August 2021
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP
The SEC named Sanjay Wadhwa Deputy Director of the
Enforcement Division (the "Division"), effective
immediately.
Mr. Wadhwa joined the SEC in 2003. Prior to this appointment he
worked in a number of agency roles, most recently serving as the
Division's Senior Associate Director for the New York Regional
Office.
Primary Sources
- SEC Press Release: Sanjay Wadhwa Named Deputy
Director of Enforcement Division
