The SEC named Sanjay Wadhwa Deputy Director of the Enforcement Division (the "Division"), effective immediately.

Mr. Wadhwa joined the SEC in 2003. Prior to this appointment he worked in a number of agency roles, most recently serving as the Division's Senior Associate Director for the New York Regional Office.

