Cooley partner Shannon Eagan spoke on a panel discussion that reviewed the types of lawsuits that are hitting SPACs as well as how you can best position your company to avoid, or at least mitigate this litigation.

Topics Included

Pre-close litigation beyond M&A challenge suits of the type filed against Lucid Motors

The Akazoo settlement and what this means for future PIPE-related litigation

The spike in post-business combination litigation against SPACs

The evolution of non-indemnifiable fiduciary duty suit litigation

SEC enforcement priorities

Steps to take to mitigate litigation risk

Other presenters included Woodruff Sawyer's Priya Huskins and Nasdaq's Jeff Thomas as they discussed this rapidly evolving area of litigation.

