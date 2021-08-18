United States:
SPAC Litigation Update
18 August 2021
Cooley LLP
Cooley partner Shannon Eagan spoke on a panel discussion that
reviewed the types of lawsuits that are hitting SPACs as well as
how you can best position your company to avoid, or at least
mitigate this litigation.
View recorded event
For more information, please email Deborah Argueta.
Topics Included
- Pre-close litigation beyond M&A challenge suits of the type
filed against Lucid Motors
- The Akazoo settlement and what this means for future
PIPE-related litigation
- The spike in post-business combination litigation against
SPACs
- The evolution of non-indemnifiable fiduciary duty suit
litigation
- SEC enforcement priorities
- Steps to take to mitigate litigation risk
Other presenters included Woodruff Sawyer's Priya Huskins
and Nasdaq's Jeff Thomas as they discussed this rapidly
evolving area of litigation.
