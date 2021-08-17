United States:
SEC Division Of Enforcement Chief Counsel Leaves SEC
17 August 2021
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP
SEC Division of Enforcement Chief Counsel Joe Brenner is leaving the SEC after serving in the role
since November 2010. The SEC did not announce a
successor for the Enforcement Chief Counsel position.
