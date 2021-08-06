United States:
Chair Gensler Renews Case For Mandatory Climate Risk Rules
06 August 2021
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
The Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) Chair Gary
Gensler recently made another case for mandatory climate risk
disclosure rules in a speech before the Principles for Responsible
Investment's “Climate and Global Financial
Markets” Webinar. In the speech, Gensler offered his views on
why mandatory climate risk disclosure rules are needed and
addressed some of the specific attributes he has asked the SEC
staff to consider in drafting the forthcoming rule proposal.
