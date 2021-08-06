In a recent speech before the Principles for Responsible Investment's "Climate and Global Financial Markets" Webinar, the Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) Chair Gary Gensler advocated for mandatory climate risk disclosure rules. In the speech, Gensler offered his views on why mandatory climate risk disclosure rules are needed and addressed some of the specific attributes he has asked the SEC staff to consider in drafting the forthcoming rule proposal.

