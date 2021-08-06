The SEC Division of Trading and Markets staff stated that as of September 28, 2021, "broker-dealers will no longer be able to publish proprietary quotations for the securities of any issuer for which there is no current and publicly available information."

In a public statement, agency staff reported that the December 2020 proposed exemptive relief from the information review and diligence requirements under Rule 15c2-11 ("Initiation or resumption of quotations without specific information"), requested by OTC Link LLC, is not "on the Chair's agenda in the short term." Division staff said that unless an existing exception to the rule applies, broker-dealers must comply with the rule.

