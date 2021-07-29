United States:
Treasury Department Announces Suspension Of Sales Of State And Local Government Series Securities
29 July 2021
Holland & Knight
The U.S. Department of the Treasury's Bureau of the Fiscal
Service (Treasury Department) announced on July 23, 2021, the
suspension of sales of State and Local Government Series (SLGS)
nonmarketable Treasury securities. The suspension is effective on
July 30, 2021, at noon EDT until further notice.
The SLGS suspension, also known as "closing the SLGS
window," is necessary due to the statutory debt ceiling and to
assist the Treasury Department's management of the debt subject
to limit. The Treasury Department will reopen the SLGS window when
Congress enacts, and the President signs, legislation suspending or
raising the debt limit.
New subscriptions for SLGS will not be accepted after noon EDT
on July 30, 2021. Open-market Treasury securities, which are
purchased after soliciting bids from banks and other financial
institutions, are still an option.
