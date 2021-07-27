The SEC named YJ Fischer Director of the Office of International Affairs. She starts in her new role on August 2, 2021.

Ms. Fischer most recently served at Google as the global head of YouTube product policy. Prior to that she served at the U.S. State Department during the Obama administration as assistant coordinator for implementation of the Iran nuclear agreement.

Kathleen Hutchinson, the Deputy Director of the Office of International Affairs, has been serving as Acting Director since November 2020.

