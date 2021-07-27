United States:
SEC Appoints International Affairs Director
27 July 2021
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP
The SEC named YJ Fischer Director of the Office of
International Affairs. She starts in her new role on August 2,
2021.
Ms. Fischer most recently served at Google as the global head of
YouTube product policy. Prior to that she served at the U.S. State
Department during the Obama administration as assistant coordinator
for implementation of the Iran nuclear agreement.
Kathleen Hutchinson, the Deputy Director of the Office of
International Affairs, has been serving as Acting Director since November
2020.
