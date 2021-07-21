SEC Chair Gary Gensler named advisors to his public policy team. They include:
- Corporation Finance Counsel Corey Klemmer, who most recently served as Director of Engagement for Domini Impact Investments LLC;
- Trading and Markets Counsel Adam Large, who previously held positions in the Division of Economic and Risk Analysis and the Division of Examinations, and served as Counsel to Commissioner Caroline A. Crenshaw;
- Climate Counsel Mika Morse, who previously served as senior counsel and deputy legislative director for Senator Brian Schatz (D-HI);
- Investment Management Counsel Sirimal Mukerjee, who served as a Branch Chief in the Investment Adviser Regulation Office in the Division of Investment Management's Rulemaking Office; and
- Trading and Markets Counsel Sai Rao, who previously worked as a financial economist in the Office of Financial Intermediaries in the SEC Division of Economic and Risk Analysis.
