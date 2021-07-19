Director of the SEC Division of Examinations ("the Division") Peter B. Driscoll will leave the agency on August 14, 2021. The SEC named Daniel S. Kahl to serve as Acting Director upon Mr. Driscoll's departure.

Mr. Driscoll led the Division (and its predecessor, the Office of Compliance Inspections and Examinations) since January 2017. Among other roles within the SEC, he served as the Division's first Chief Risk and Strategy Officer and as the Division's Managing Executive.

Mr. Kahl served in the Division of Examinations as Deputy Director since 2018, and as Chief Counsel since 2016. He previously led the Division of Investment Management's Office of Investment Adviser Regulation, and worked as an attorney at FINRA, the North American Securities Administrators Association and the Investment Adviser Association.

