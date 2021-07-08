The State AG Report – 7.1.2021

Here are last week's curated AG and federal regulatory news stories highlighting key areas in which state and federal regulators' decisions are having an impact across the US:

  • J&J Settles Opioid-Related New York Suit for $230 Million
  • New Democratic Candidate Enters Race for Arizona Attorney General's Office
  • New Jersey Attorney General Stepping Down to Join SEC
  • FTC Requires Divestiture in $21 Billion Acquisition of Retail Fuel Chain
  • Nursing Home Operator Settles Charges of Resident Neglect and Insufficient Emergency Response Training
  • Exxon Loses Bid to Dismiss Massachusetts Climate-Change Suit

