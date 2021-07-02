The SEC named Gurbir S. Grewal its new Director of Enforcement. Mr. Grewal will assume his role on July 26, 2021, succeeding Acting Director Melissa Hodgman.

Mr. Grewal currently serves as the Attorney General of the State of New Jersey, having held the role since January 2018. His previous positions include Bergen County (New Jersey) Prosecutor and Economic Crimes Unit Chief of the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of New Jersey's Criminal Division.

