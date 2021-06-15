United States:
SEC Chair Gary Gensler Appoints Executive Staff
15 June 2021
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
SEC Chair Gary Gensler appointed additional members to his
executive staff. The roster now includes:
- Senior Counselor Amanda Fischer;
- Legal Counsel Lisa Helvin;
- Enforcement Counsel Tejal D. Shah;
- Director of Scheduling and Administration Angelica Annino;
- Speechwriter to the Chair Liz Bloom;
- Digital Director Basmah Nada; and
- Special Assistant to the Chief of Staff Jahvonta Mason.
Primary Sources
- SEC Press Release: Gary Gensler Announces Additions
to Executive Staff
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Corporate/Commercial Law from United States
ESG Update: Pushes For Change From The Inside And Out
Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP
As we noted in a previous client alert, the Biden administration has taken significant steps to strengthen enforcement and oversight relating to ESG issues early on in its tenure.