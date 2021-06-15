SEC Chair Gary Gensler appointed additional members to his executive staff. The roster now includes:

  • Senior Counselor Amanda Fischer;
  • Legal Counsel Lisa Helvin;
  • Enforcement Counsel Tejal D. Shah;
  • Director of Scheduling and Administration Angelica Annino;
  • Speechwriter to the Chair Liz Bloom;
  • Digital Director Basmah Nada; and
  • Special Assistant to the Chief of Staff Jahvonta Mason.

Primary Sources

  1. SEC Press Release: Gary Gensler Announces Additions to Executive Staff

