The SEC updated its list of "entities that falsely claim to be registered, licensed, and/or located in the United States in their solicitation of investors." Based on investor complaints and follow-up investigations, the SEC added to the "Public Alert: Unregistered Soliciting Entities" ("PAUSE") list: (i) 55 soliciting entities, (ii) five entities that have impersonated genuine firms and (iii) five fictitious regulators. The SEC Office of Market Intelligence periodically updates the PAUSE list in coordination with the Office of Investor Education and the Office of International Affairs.

