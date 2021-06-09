The SEC named David Saltiel as Acting Director of the Division of Trading and Markets ("Division").

Previously, Mr. Saltiel served as the head of the Office of Analytics and Research in the Division. Prior to that, he served as the Chief Economist for the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board.

Mr. Saltiel succeeds Acting Director Christian Sabella.

