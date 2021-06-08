self

Please join your favorite SPAC corporate attorneys, Tom Burton, Sahir Surmeli, and Jeff Schultz as they set the record straight on SPACs' apparent boom and bust, heavily reported on in the media. In this episode, they will address the few reasons why SPAC transactions have slowed down, including the SEC's heightened scrutiny, the question over company valuations, and recent market shifts. They will also explore the advantages now present in this new SPAC era.

The Mintz team has handled numerous multibillion-dollar SPAC transactions in recent months, including for XL Fleet and Butterfly Network, as well as the recently announced deals involving Quantum-SI, DeepGreen Metals, and Vicarious Surgical. Mintz's SPAC practice draws from decades of experience guiding clients in a broad spectrum of industries through the intricacies of SPAC financings. The firm handled the first New York Stock Exchange SPAC transaction and has completed over 35 SPAC transactions, including SPAC IPOs and de-SPAC mergers.

