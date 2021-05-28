ARTICLE

Commissioner Peirce faces an uphill battle. There is a fundamental trade-off between helping small businesses raise money and protecting small investors (which necessarily implies limiting their ability to make investments in small businesses). Given its current direction, the SEC is likely to prioritize the protection of small investors over the ability of small businesses to raise money. However, persistence is a virtue.

In remarks at the 40th Annual Government-Business Forum on Small Business Capital Formation, SEC Commissioner Hester M. Peirce outlined recommendations on facilitating capital formation.

