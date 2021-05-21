OFAC extended through June 11, 2021 the authorization for transactions that involve the securities of an entity whose name "closely matches, but does not exactly match" that of a Communist Chinese military company under Section 4(a) of Executive Order ("EO") 13959 ("Addressing the Threat from Securities Investments That Finance Communist Chinese Military Companies"), as amended by EO 13974.

General License ("GL") No. 1B superseded GL No. 1A (see previous coverage here).

