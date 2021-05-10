An SEC proposal that would require the use of universal proxy cards in all nonexempt solicitations for contested director elections, and for which the SEC reopened the comment period, was published in the Federal Register. The comment deadline for the proposal is June 7, 2021.

Primary Sources

  1. Federal Register: Reopening of Comment Period for Universal Proxy

