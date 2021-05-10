United States:
Comment Deadline Set For SEC Universal Proxy Card Proposal
10 May 2021
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP
An SEC proposal that would require the use of universal proxy
cards in all nonexempt solicitations for contested director
elections, and for which the SEC reopened the comment period, was published in the Federal Register. The
comment deadline for the proposal is June 7, 2021.
- Federal Register: Reopening of Comment Period for
Universal Proxy
