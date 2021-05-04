At the end of last week, the SEC announced that it had filed settled charges against eight companies for failing to disclose in their Form 12b-25 filings (Form NT Notification of Late Filing) that their late filings of periodic reports were caused by an anticipated restatement or correction of prior financial reporting. The staff detected the violations through the use of data analytics in an initiative aimed at Form 12b-25 filings that were soon followed by announcements of financial restatements or corrections. According to Melissa Hodgman, the new (again) Acting Director of Enforcement (following the abrupt resignation of the prior Director), "[a]s today's actions show, we will continue to use data analytics to uncover difficult to detect disclosure violations..Targeted initiatives like this allow us to efficiently address disclosure abuses that have the potential to undermine investor confidence in our markets if left unaddressed." Is it just more "broken windows"? Maybe, maybe not. The Associate Director of Enforcement hit on a central problem from the SEC's perspective with deficiencies of this type: "In these cases, due to the companies' failure to include required disclosure in their Form 12b-25, investors relying on the deficient Forms NT were kept in the dark regarding the unreliability of the company's financial reporting or anticipated material changes in operating results." These charges should serve as a reminder that completing the late notification is not, to borrow a phrase, a trivial pursuit and could necessitate substantial time and attention to provide the narrative and quantitative data that, depending on the circumstances, could be required.

Public companies are required to file Forms 12b-25 when they are requesting additional time to file a periodic report. If the company was unable to file the periodic report on a timely basis without unreasonable effort or expense and complies with all of the requirements of the Rule, the late report will be deemed to be timely filed-essentially giving the company an extension.

More specifically, under Rule 12b-25, if a company fails to file a Form 10-K or 10-Q within the prescribed time period, the company must file a Form 12b-25 with the SEC no later than one business day after the report's due date. The Form 12b-25 must disclose that the company is unable to timely file and explain the reason why. The company is also required to affirm that the periodic report will be filed within 15 calendar days, for a Form 10-K, or within five calendar days, for a Form 10-Q, of the original due date, and is then required to file the report within that timeframe.

Importantly, for purposes of these charges, Form 12b-25 also requires the company to indicate whether it anticipates that "any significant change in results of operations from the corresponding period for the last fiscal year will be reflected by the earnings statements to be included in the subject report or portion thereof." If so, the company must explain "the anticipated change, both narratively and quantitatively, and, if appropriate, state the reasons why a reasonable estimate of the results cannot be made."

The various SEC orders found that each of the companies failed "to provide details disclosing that anticipated restatements or corrections were among the principal reasons for their late filings." Instead, in a number of cases, the companies indicated that the reason for delay in filing was because the company was "still compiling information necessary to complete the preparation of its financial statements" or had "difficulty in completing and obtaining required financial and other information" or "has been unable to complete all aspects of its Form 10-Q." Likely true statements, but not especially edifying, from the SEC's perspective. Yet, in each case, the company announced a restatement or correction to its financial reporting within four to 14 days after it filed the Form 12b-25. The orders also found that each of the companies failed to disclose, "as required, that management anticipated a significant change in quarterly income or revenue." In some cases, the companies also failed to timely file another form. The SEC found that the companies violated Section 13(a) and Rule 12b-25 under the Exchange Act. The penalties ranged from $25,000 to $50,000, depending of the number of violations.

SideBar

According to Audit Analytics, the percentage of companies that disclosed in Form NT "an anticipated change in financial results has grown from 16% in 2018 to 22% in 2020. This is due, in part, to the adoption of new accounting standards, such as revenue recognition, leases, credit losses, and mergers & acquisitions. However, the disclosure of a possible correction of an error in Form NT is uncommon. Only about 2% to 3% of companies that issued a Form NT between 2015 and 2020 disclosed a possible correction of an error as a reason for the delay in filing quarterly or annual financial statements in either Part III or Part IV Section 3 of Form NT."