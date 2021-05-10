ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Podcast episode with Milbank partners Allan Marks, Rod Miller and Iliana Ongun

SPACs, or “blank check” Special Purpose Acquisition Companies, have surged over the past two years, raising over $75 billion (about half the total US IPO market) last year alone. Recent SEC statements add complexity to accounting and disclosure rules for SPACs and could chill the market. Even so, De-SPAC (the merger of a SPAC into a private company, taking it public) transactions will trigger more M&A and PIPE deals at least through 2022. In this episode of Law, Policy & Markets, Milbank partners Allan Marks, Rod Miller and Iliana Ongun delve into the current state of the market for SPACs and De-SPACs, considerations for investors and target companies, and the potential for new SEC regulation.

About the Speakers

Rod Miller is a partner in the New York office of Milbank and a member of the firm's Capital Markets Group.

Iliana Ongun is a partner in the New York office of Milbank and a member of the firm's Corporate Group.

Podcast host Allan Marks is one of the world's leading project finance and corporate lawyers. He advises developers, investors, lenders, and underwriters around the world in the development and financing of complex energy and infrastructure projects, as well as related acquisitions, restructurings and capital markets transactions. Mr. Marks also serves as an Adjunct Lecturer at the University of California, Berkeley at both the Law School and the Haas School of Business.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.