New York - April 28, 2021 - Cooley advised UiPath, the world's leading robotics process automation software company, on its $1.5 billion initial public offering of 27,474,393 shares of Class A common stock, which includes the full exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares. Partners Nicole Brookshire, Eric Jensen and Matthew Dubofsky led the Cooley team advising UiPath.

Morgan Stanley and J.P. Morgan acted as lead bookrunners for the offering. BofA Securities, Credit Suisse, Barclays and Wells Fargo Securities acted as active bookrunners. SMBC Nikko, BMO Capital Markets, Mizuho Securities, KeyBanc Capital Markets, TD Securities, Truist Securities, Cowen, Evercore ISI, Macquarie Capital, Nomura and RBC Capital Markets acted as passive bookrunners, while Canaccord Genuity, D.A. Davidson & Co., Oppenheimer & Co. and Needham & Company acted as co-managers.

UiPath, whose securities now trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "PATH," has a vision to deliver the fully automated enterprise, one where companies use automation to unlock their greatest potential. UiPath offers an end-to-end platform for automation, combining the leading robotic process automation solution with a full suite of capabilities that enable every organization to rapidly scale digital business operations.

