According to a 2023 Accenture report, in conjunction with Disability:IN and the American Association of People with Disabilities, organizations implementing disability-inclusive policies and practices often have better financial performance than similar organizations. Examples of disability-inclusive practices include using videos with captions and seeking regular input on improvements from employees with disabilities.

The report, which expanded and built upon a similar report from 2018, examined 346 U.S. companies participating in the Disability Equality Index. As compared to similar-size companies, the companies who utilized disability-inclusive policies tended to have:

6 times more revenue;

6 times more net income; and

Two times more economic profit.

The report authors also noted that Glassdoor reviews of companies that participated in the Disability Equality Index mentioned disability inclusion far more frequently than reviews of companies that did not. These reviews show that employees are aware of and appreciate companies' efforts to incorporate these policies.

As many as one in four American adults have a disability. More opportunities for remote work have allowed more adults with disabilities to enter the U.S. workforce. The percentage of these adults in the workforce has increased from 20% to 37% over the past five years. Still, the workforce participation of individuals with disabilities is about half of those individuals without disabilities.

The Accenture report provided a five-part framework for companies to improve their disability-inclusive policies, as follows:

Companies should make efforts to remove barriers and provide equal access to employment opportunities for people with disabilities;

Organizations' leaders should take steps to raise awareness about disabilities and create an atmosphere of empathy, respect, and inclusivity;

Companies should foster an environment where individuals are comfortable disclosing their disabilities and making their voices heard;

Organizations should implement and integrate various disability-inclusive policies and procedures; and

Employers should measure and assess their progress to demonstrate their commitment to disability inclusion in the workplace.

HBL has experience in all areas of benefits and employment law, offering a comprehensive solution to all your business benefits and HR/employment needs. We help ensure you are in compliance with the complex requirements of ERISA and the IRS code, as well as those laws that impact you and your employees. Together, we reduce your exposure to potential legal or financial penalties. Learn more by calling 470-571-1007.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.